Ballot Box from Region One filled with water

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that a ballot box from Region One (Barima-Waini) was filled with water; damages are yet to be determined.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the container in which the ballot box was stored had a hole.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward explained that “apparently from the rain, water would have gotten into that particular box.” That was the only affected box, Ward said.

“The water, upon discovery, we had to drain that but I am not sure how visible the content of that box would be. It would only be determined when the box is actually opened,” Ward explained.

She noted that “it will be for the Commission to determine how we move ahead.”