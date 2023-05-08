Sir Mars was stabbed, then ran over by car – Police

See full police report on murder of Sir Mars:

Police are investigating the alleged Murder committed on Kerwyn Sean Mars, a 51-year-old of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred at about 22:30hrs last night at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, by an unidentifiable male armed with a knife.

Enquiries disclosed that Mars was the registered owner of a grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, Registration # PZZ-6438. It is alleged that at the time of the incident, he was in the company of a male occupant (the suspect), and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated inside the vehicle.

As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Mars (now-deceased) exited the vehicle and attempted to escape in an eastern direction.

The suspect reversed the vehicle hitting Mars and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street, which runs North to South.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of the deceased was seen, his face braced against the fence.

The scene was photographed, and the body was examined by investigators. There were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back. Two (2) knives were recovered from the scene.

The body was pronounced dead at the scene by ranks of the ETM team and taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several persons in the area were contacted and interviewed. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---