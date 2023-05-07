Pres. Ali updates Diaspora in England on Guyana’s development

President Dr Irfaan Ali, this morning, engaged with Guyanese living in England at the Guyana High Commission in London.

The Head of State travelled to the United Kingdom last week to attend the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

During his engagement with the Guyanese Diaspora, President Ali outlined the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s agenda to make Guyana self-sufficient in Food, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Housing, and Energy by 2030.

According to a brief statement on his Facebook page, the Guyanese Leader presented a video detailing his government’s plans for economic development and initiatives to develop local communities and municipalities.

He also thanked the diaspora for its contributions to Guyana’s development. The President noted that it is an important source of investment, expertise, and ideas that could help drive the country’s growth and development.

During his visit to London, the Head of State has already held several high-level bilateral engagements with his counterparts from across the world, to discuss potential collaborations in a wide range of areas.

President Ali was accompanied by High Commissioner of Guyana to the UK, Dr Rajendra Singh. Also, there was legendary Guyanese World Cup-winning captain, Sir Clive Lloyd among other officials.

