1 dead, another injured after crashing stolen car

One man is dead and another is injured after crashing a motorcar on the East Bank of Demerara shortly after they reportedly stole the vehicle.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of today at Land of Canaan, EBD.

Based on information reaching this publication, three men stole the motorcar after dumping the driver, who was sleeping in the vehicle, out somewhere around the Soesdyke Junction.

They then sped off in the vehicle, heading in the northern direction. However, while in the vicinity of Land of Canaan, the men reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle and crashed.

The suspect driving the vehicle was reportedly killed on the spot. His two accomplices tried to escape but only one was successful.

The other suspect collapsed while he attempted to run from the scene. He was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the dead driver’s body was left lying on the side of the road up until daybreak as investigators process the crash site.

This publication was told the vehicle was loaned to the man, who was thrown out of the car by the bandits.

Nevertheless, police arrested him after his narrative on how he lost the car was not adding up. He was reportedly drunk and sleeping in the vehicle when it was hijacked.

