Motorcyclist, pillion rider hospitalised with head injuries

A collision between a motorcycle and a minibus on the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara, has resulted in two persons being hospitalised with head injuries.

Those injured are the motorcyclist, 21-year-old Jamarr Levans of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo and his pillion rider 17-year-old Kayle Livan of Cornelia Ida, WCD.

The incident occurred sometime around 04:25 hrs this morning.

According to police reports, a minibus (PTT 6561) was proceeding east along the northern side of the Uitvlugt Public Road while the motorcycle was proceeding in the same direction at a fast speed.

“It is alleged that the minibus driver changed the course of direction to go South, and on doing so, the motorcycle, which was proceeding in the same direction, collided with the right rear wheel of the minibus,” the police said.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider fell onto the road surface, where they received bodily injuries. They were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Both of them were admitted to the hospital suffering from head injuries.

Investigation in progress.

