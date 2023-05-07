Gunshots fired at policeman’s bus

A 42-year-old Police Corporal sustained minor injuries after his minibus came under fire from a vehicle that pulled up alongside him on the Rupert Craig Highway near Conversation Tree.

The incident occurred at about 20:06 hrs on Saturday night.

Police reports revealed that the officer, who resides at Craig, East Bank Demerara and is stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara, was on his way to work in his RZ minibus number (PHH 6880).

As he turned onto Rupert Craig Highway from the traffic light at Sheriff Street, he observed a dark-coloured Premio motor car drive up alongside him. As the vehicle got close to his minibus, he observed the driver and another male sitting in the car’s front passenger seat.

The Corporal said the car driver started shouting and pointing at him but could not decipher what he was saying. He continued driving, and while at the traffic light at Rupert Craig and Conversation Tree, he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot which hit the driver-side door of his minibus and shattered the door glass. At the time, the said car was alongside him. The vehicle then drove off at a fast speed, heading east on Rupert Craig Highway, making good their escape.

CID ranks processed the scene, and a warhead was recovered on the door of the minibus. One 9MM spent shell was found on the northern carriageway on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Conversation Tree.

The Police Corporal received a minor laceration to his left ankle due to the shattered glass. Investigations are ongoing.

