Berbice fisherman busted with cocaine on Essequibo Coast

A fisherman from Skeldon, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has been arrested after he was found in possession of 6.4 grams of cocaine at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). The discovery was made sometime around 18:20h on Friday last. According to police reports, ranks were on Mobile Patrol duty at Backstreet, Charity when they observed a man walking with a bag on his back, acting in a suspicious manner.

The ranks stopped the suspect and informed him that they wanted to conduct a search on his person and his belongings to which he agreed.

Whilst conducting the search, the ranks found a plastic bag containing 25 pieces of “creamish rocklike substance” suspected to be cocaine.

A further search was conducted and in his left-side trousers pocket during which two smoking pipes used as smoking utensils were unearthed.

The man, who gave his name as Ricky Singh, a 35-year-old fisherman of Skeldon, East Berbice, was told of the Offence committed and cautioned. He replied: “I just buy it from someone”.

He was arrested and taken to the Charity Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and lodged. The man remains in custody pending charges.

