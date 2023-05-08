Pedestrian killed in Adventure accident

A 52-year-old man is now dead after he was struck down by a motorcar whilst crossing the road at Adventure, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Budhidra Koosiall of Adventure.

Police said at around 19:50h last evening, the man was crossing the road when he was knocked down by motorcar PSS 150 which was being driven by an ambulance driver.

“Enquiries disclosed that motor car # PSS 150 was proceeding South on the eastern drive lane at a fast rate of speed when the driver alleged that he observed, from a distance, a pedestrian walking from the western side of the Public Road and heading to the eastern side,” police said.

“The driver further said that upon seeing the pedestrian, he tried to avoid a collision, but despite his efforts, the right front-side portion of the car connected with the pedestrian, which caused him to fall on the front windscreen and then onto the road surface.”

The pedestrian received injuries on his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and other public-spirited citizens. He was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was arrested and is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

--- ---