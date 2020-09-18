Shoemaker attacked and robbed at La Grange

A 25-year-old shoemaker was on Thursday evening attacked and robbed by three men at Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Michael Ramcharran, also of La Grange, would normally go from house-to-house playing his trade with a sewing needle.

At around 19:30hrs on the day in question, he was proceeding along Independence Street, in the vicinity of Beardman Gas Station, when he was approached by three men, one of whom told him not to move and to keep quiet.

The cobbler said he was then asked “where the gold dey” and he told his assailants that he does not have any gold.

According to the Guyana Police Force, “the said suspect then pushed his hand in his right side back pocket, pulled out his sewing needle and dealt him one stab to the upper portion of left side shoulder after which he fell to the ground in an unconscious state.”

Ramcharran was later picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where regained consciousness and discovered that $17,000 was missing from his pocket. He was subsequently treated and sent away.

Checks were made for suspects but they have not been found.

Investigations are on going.