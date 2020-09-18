1 critical, another injured after pick-up topples at Rockstone

Two persons have been injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle along the Rockstone Trail in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Those injured are 56-year-old Alwyn John, an employee of the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, and 32-year-old Olinda Solomon, a businesswoman of Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

John is said to be in an unconscious state after he sustained severe injuries to his head and body. Solomon received injuries to her left hand and body.

According to reports received, John has been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, while Solomon is being treated at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Based on information gathered, John was driving a motor pick-up on the Rockstone Trail when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn. As a result, the vehicle toppled several times before coming to a halt.

John was unconsciousness, but Solomon was conscious when they were pulled from the wreckage. They were both rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were both admitted. However, due to the severity of John’s condition, he was transferred to the GPHC to receive further medical attention.

Investigations into the accident are underway.