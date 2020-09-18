4 remanded for murder of WCB taxi driver

Four persons were this morning remanded for the murder of 47-year-old Mohamed Haniff, a taxi driver of Experiment, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The accused are: Sarju Matadin, 56, of Bath Settlement WCB; Royston Dowden, 29, of Waterloo Bath WCD; Devon McCalmon, 52, Hopetown WCB; and Ivan Lindo, 22, Waterloo Bath, WCB.

They all appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Fort Wellington Court. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until October 2.

On September 11, the body of Haniff was found a in a pool of blood in his home.

He had returned to Guyana a few days prior to this death. On the day in question, the men stormed the house and in the process, chopped the man about his body and made their good escape empty-handed.

Haniff was later picked up by a neighbour and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition and subsequently died about 01:30hrs on Saturday.

The man’s wife, who was arrested as the alleged mastermind of the brutal killing, was released on station bail, but has to report to the Fort Wellington Police Station on a daily basis.

INews understands that the woman had pawned the house and needed the money from her husband.

“The plan was to get money to repay the man she had pawned the house to…the man had told her that if she does not pay, he will take possession of the house…but based on investigations, the husband was not aware of the business transaction,” a source told this publication.

After speaking with investigators and allegedly giving conflicting stories, the woman was taken into custody.

The couple’s daughter, Bibi Haniff, who lives next door with her husband, revealed that her father returned from Sint Marteen and had approximately US$8000 and gold jewellery in a bag hidden away.