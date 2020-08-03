Shepherd confident Guyana can end winless curse in ‘different’ CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors pace bowler Romario Shepherd is quietly confident that this can be the year the team snaps its Caribbean Premier League (CPL) drought, despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the competition.

Due to issues of safety stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the entire tournament will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago, with enhanced bio security across two venues. The teams will begin departing for the twin island republic on Monday, ahead of the tournament’s commencement on the August 8th.

“I am really looking forward to performing and helping us win the tournament this time. It’s long overdue, so this year is our year. Everything is different, so the results will be different this year,” Shepherd told the Guyana Times.

The player believes the task will be made complex by the fact that the majority of players have not been able to play competitive cricket due to the onset of the pandemic

“Being in a pandemic for the first time, I am a bit nervous and tentative going into the tournament. (For) a big tournament like this, you need match practice, and this season will be one of the toughest seasons, not just for me, but for everyone playing in the tournament,” Shepherd said.

“Just the guys coming back from England would have been active, but for the players in the Caribbean, it would be really tough. (There has been) no match practice, and you have to click from the beginning.”

Last season Shepherd claimed 13 wickets in an outstanding season for the Warriors who did not lose until the final. Despite making it to the final five times the Guyana franchise remains without a title. (Sportsmax)