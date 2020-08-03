President Ali celebrates Raksha Bandhan with members of Indian High Commission

The High Commission of India in Guyana celebrated Raksha Bandhan today (Monday) with the members of High Commission tying Rakhi to the newly elected President of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brig (Retd) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo and Attorney General / Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall.

Raksha Bandhan is an integral part of Indian culture and this festival has become an occasion to celebrate human bondings, relationships and a sense of togetherness by seeking and giving protection.

According to the Indian High Commission, the exquisite eco-friendly Bamboo Rakhis used this time were created by members of the Adivasi or tribal communities of Melghat in the state of Maharashtra.

Raksha Bandhan this year has a special significance when the humanity is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gives a message of togetherness and a universal family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the foundation of India’s world view, the High Commission said.