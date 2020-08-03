Canada congratulates President Irfaan Ali

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada welcomes the declaration of the Guyana Elections Commission and congratulates Irfaan Ali on his election as the ninth executive president of Guyana.

“We look forward to working with president-elect Ali and his government to advance our shared priorities.

“Despite challenges in recent weeks, through these election results, the will of the people of Guyana has been reflected and the democratic process has been upheld.

“Canada was pleased to support Guyana’s elections with technical assistance and assist the Carter Center’s election observation mission and CARICOM’s High Level Team, which observed the recounting of ballots.”