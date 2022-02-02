Several dead in 4-vehicle collision at Mahaica

Several persons are now dead following a four-vehicle collision at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred moments ago in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge.

The accident involved a police pickup, two motorcars and a truck which have been completely wrecked.

Initial reports suggest that there was a high-speed chase at the time of the incident.

According to information reaching this publication, the police vehicle was chasing a motorcar when, in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge, the Force-issued pickup collided with the civilian vehicle.

As a result, the car crashed into another car which then lost control and slammed into a truck.

Two persons who were in the car that was being chased by the police are said to be dead.

This is a developing story…