Residents praise GFS for saving Middle Road house from complete destruction by fire

A fire of unknown origin this morning erupted at a two-storey building located at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown. The blaze completely destroyed the upper-flat of the structure.

The area which was destroyed was occupied by seven of some 17 dwellers.

At the time of the inferno at around 09:00hrs, majority of the occupants were not at home.

Quick response from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) resulted in the lower-flat of the building being saved.

There were no injuries.

While they are saddened at the financial losses suffered, residents are grateful that the fire did not escalate and that everyone escaped unharmed.