Sergeant Melanie Hale crowned “Best Cop” 2020

The Best Cop prize, which is awarded annually by the Guyana Police Force, was on Thursday given to Detective Sergeant Melanie Hale, who was lauded for her instrumental effort in solving several high-profile murders.

Sergeant Hale is currently serving in Region Four, Division ‘A’.

She received a plaque, trophy, $250,000 from the GPF, a trip to the Kaieteur Falls from the Roraima Group of Companies, and a sum of $150,000 from Queensway Security Service Inc.

She was awarded during the Force’s annual prize giving ceremony which was held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary.

Present were Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie; National Security Advisor to the President, Captain Gerry Gouveia; and senior ranks of the Force.

Some 2997 ranks were awarded with more than $23 million in cash and incentives for their outstanding work and dedication to service. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions only a few of the ranks were present to receive their awards.

Ranks from all ten Administrative Regions were also awarded with plaques and monies for their exceptional work in crime fighting, anti-narcotics exercises, traffic control and enhancing the safety of their communities in which they serve. These ranks were awarded Best Cop’s for their Regions and also, for Community Policing Groups.

Hale thanked the Force’s Administration for recognizing her efforts and highlighted her award as a sign of gender equality of the Guyana Police Force.

“It shows clearly that there is gender equality in the Guyana Police Force and it is evident that women can be just as disciplined, efficient, hardworking, professional and above all productive as their male counterparts in the field of law enforcement,” she stated.

The runner-up prize went to Detective Sergeant Leon George, who has been a member of the Force for the past 13 years and is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Golden Grove Police Station. He was instrumental solving a number of robberies, murders, seizures of narcotics and also dismantling a ring of persons who were involved in the theft of motor cars. He received a plaque a total sum of $200,000 and $100,000 from Queensway Security Service Inc.

Delivering the feature address to the audience was acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, who charged the ranks to be professional when dealing with members of the public. He also recognized the challenges ranks face but also acknowledged that overall, their performance has been creditable.