Corentyne man remanded for attempted murder of wife who survived brutal stabbing

Krishna Nandalall, a 44-year-old fisherman of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, has been remanded to prison when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court today charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Rajwattie Punie, a 35-year-old housewife, was left in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times by the man on December 2. She has since been released from the hospital and said to be recovering.

Nandalall, who had gone into hiding since the incident some two weeks ago, surrendered at the Whim Police Station on Wednesday, in the company of his lawyer, Rodwell Jagmohan.

The lawyer asked the court to consider bail for his client, since he presented himself to the police. The attorney also noted that the wife has been discharged.

However, Police Prosecutor Inspector Orin Joseph objected to bail and told the court that the suspect was on the run for some two weeks after committing the act.

The Prosecutor also told the court that the accused inflicted 28 stab wounds to his wife and that he had threatened to kill her earlier in the day.

As such, bail was refused and Nandalall was remanded to prison. He will have to return to court on January 11.

It had been reported that on the day in question, the couple had an argument and shortly after, the fisherman was seen coming out of the house and into the yard where his wife was and began stabbing her.

It was the couple’s teenage son who pushed his father off of his mother.

Nandalall had gone into hiding after the incident until Wednesday when he showed up at the police station.