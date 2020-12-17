Husband surrenders some two weeks after stabbing wife

A fisherman, who was wanted by the police after he allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times, turned himself in at the Whim Police Station on Wednesday in the company of his Attorney, Rodwell Jagmohan.

The police, in a press release, said the man was arrested and is expected to be placed before the court tomorrow.

Rajwattie Punie, a 35-year-old housewife of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, was left in a critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times by the man on December 2.

Reports are that Punie and her reputed husband have been experiencing domestic problems.

On the day in question, the duo was arguing in the yard.

The couple’s teenage son told investigators that when he went to investigate, he saw his mother with blood on her clothing and skin, and his father had a kitchen knife in his hands.

The suspect then walked out of the yard with the knife and escaped.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was hospitalised for several days following the incident, is said to be recovering at home.