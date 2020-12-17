Police Commander offers to pay taxes for smuggled liquor

Regional Commander of Region Nine (Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo), Keithon King, who along with two junior ranks, were caught along with smuggled liquor, has offered the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to pay the taxes for the commodities.

This was confirmed by a senior official close to the investigation. However, it is still unclear if GRA has accepted the offer made by the Commander.

The cops were caught after GRA officers conducted a search of the vehicle in which they trio were travelling.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force Royston Andries -Junor told the media on Wednesday that despite the incident, the commander and the two ranks have remained on duty.

In a statement the GPF stated that they are aware of the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

It was reported that officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority intercepted Force motor vehicle PYY 2671 and found a quantity of uncustomed alcohol.

According to the GPF, investigations into the incident are being conducted by the GRA.

Calls to Commander King for a comment went unanswered.