Man stabs reputed wife to abdomen, hands & feet during argument

A 35-year-old housewife of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne is said to be in a serious but stable condition after she was stabbed multiple times about her body by her reputed husband at around13:00hrs on Wednesday.

Rajwattie Punie, called “Shakira”, was stabbed to her abdomen, hands and feet.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the husband and wife were having an argument in the lower-flat of their two-storey house.

Shortly after the couple finished arguing, their thirteen-year-old son ventured downstairs where he saw his mother with bloodstains on her clothes and his father holding a knife in his hand.

The suspect then walked out of the yard with the knife and escaped. The victim was taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital by relatives where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who transferred her to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was treated and admitted a patient.

Her condition is regarded as serious.

Police said checks were made for the suspect, but he was not found.