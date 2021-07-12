Second dose Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Guyana

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today announced that a batch of the second doses of the Sputnik V vaccines have finally arrived in Guyana and the shots will be administered from tomorrow.

The Health Minister noted, however, that priority will be given to persons who received their first jabs in April.

Another consignment of the second doses is scheduled to arrive next week.

“With the second dose that we now have, we’d like to give it to the persons who would have received their first dose in April, so they are now coming closer to that ninety-day period and we want them to get first preference,” the Health Minister explained.

On May 27, the Health Ministry had announced that no second doses are available for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a delay in supplies. Up until now, the country remained without second doses.

The Health Minister speculated that this long delay in shipment was due to global events, particularly spikes of Covid-19 cases in Russia.

A total of 182,000 second doses were outstanding from Guyana’s purchase order.