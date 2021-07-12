GRA officer stabbed to death

Dwayne Daniel Taitt, 24, an enforcement officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was during the wee hours of today stabbed to death by a 42-year-old man who has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred at around 00:30hrs at Middleton Street, Campbelville, Georgetown.

Taitt, a father of a two-year-old girl, was renting an apartment from the suspect’s mother. He was living with his wife and child.

Reports are that at around 17:30hrs on Sunday, the victim along with his wife were at home when the landlady told them, in the presence of the suspect, that they have until July 14, 2021 to move out.

However, later that evening, whilst the family was sleeping, they were awakened by the suspect banging their apartment door with a piece of wood while shouting on them to move out.

As a result, Taitt opened the door and went out to the suspect who was armed with a knife. Police said the suspect began to attack the man, causing him to run onto a street.

The suspect pursued and stabbed the man to his chest.

Taitt fell to the ground while the suspect fled the scene with the said weapon.

Taitt was picked up by his reputed wife and a security guard and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.