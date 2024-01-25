Scissors, knives among prohibited items found during search at Tutorial High School

Several prohibited items were found and confiscated by authorities during a scheduled search at the Tutorial High School, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown on Thursday.

The search was facilitated by the Department of Education Schools Welfare Unit (Georgetown) to ensure that learners do not have prohibited items.

The search which was conducted between 09:45h and 12:00h was executed by Simone Madramootoo and assisted by Latoya Hilliman, Shandella Prashad, Abigail Baveghems, Ronita Williams and Audrey Abrams-Thomas.

Also, present were C/Insp. Isaacs along with D/Corporal Daniels, D/Lcpl. Thomas, Constable Prince and W/Const. Bess.

Several classes and students’ bags were searched during which the prohibited items were found, confiscated and handed over to the Headteacher.

