Police found 81.1 grams of cannabis during raid in Mahdia

Police in Regional Division # 8 conducted a raid at the Mahdia Landing/Arcade area on Wednesday during which 85.1 grams of ganja were discovered.

During the exercise, several persons were searched during the raid but nothing illegal was found.

However, one of the ranks found a transparent plastic containing 50 Ziploc bags with cannabis behind an unoccupied concrete house. In addition, the Police found a plastic bag with cannabis in a piece of PVC pipe in an open area in the Arcade.

The narcotics were weighed and amounted to 85 grams in total.

