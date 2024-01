Twenty-four-year-old Esho Persaud also called ‘Plantain Foot’, a farmer of Lima Public Road, Essequibo Coast on Wednesday charged with the offence of simple larceny committed on a 17-year-old pump attendant on December 2, 2023, at Lima.

However, on Tuesday, the case was heard at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

The defendant appeared virtually from prison and was found guilty. As such, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

