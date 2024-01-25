Essequibo farmer gets 6 months for breaching protection order against mother

Kevindra Jadgeo, 32, a farmer of Perth, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was found guilty of breaching a protection order and was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Jagdeo was charged with the offence of ‘Breach of Protection Order’, committed on his mother, Seromani Jagdeo, a 52-year-old businesswoman of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast. He was accused of breaching the protection order on Friday last at Devonshire Castle.

However, on Tuesday, the charge was read to the accused by Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty.

As such, the magistrate commenced the trial during which two witnesses testified. The defendant was called upon to lead his defense, where he gave sworn testimony and was cross-examined by the Prosecutor.

Following the trial, the magistrate found the defendant guilty of the charge and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

