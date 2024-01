Forty-one-year-old Rondel Stephen, a farmer of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast was on Wednesday sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined $50,985 for trafficking 33.99 grams of cannabis.

The defendant appeared virtually before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 9, 2023, at Mainstay, Essequibo Coast he had the ganja in his possession.

Following the guilty plea, the magistrate imposed to sentencing.

