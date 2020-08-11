Sarwan to miss Jamaica Tallawahs CPL season

Former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan will not serve as assistant coach for the Jamaica Tallawahs in this year’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being given leave to return home.

The entirety of this season’s tournament will take place on the island of Trinidad and Tobago as organisers, like many around the globe, operate with an abundance of caution due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six CPL franchises and match officials reported to the twin-island republic a week ago where they have been quarantined at the Hilton Hotel in St Ann’s. The tournament will get under way on August 18.

Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller confirmed that Sarwan, who was appointed to the post two years ago, was not among that number.

“Mr Sarwan requested leave for personal reasons and that was granted,” Miller said in an interview with the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

“It’s a big loss, Sars (Sarwan) brings a lot to the game – his knowledge, his experience and the way he has dealt with the players over the years, so it is a great loss,” he added.

Sarwan will be replaced by former West Indies spinner Ryan Austin.

In April Sarwan was in the news after a public spat with former teammate and then Tallawahs batsman Chris Gayle.

In a Youtube rant Gayle blamed Sarwan after he was released by the team. Sarwan denied having anything to do with Gayle’s release. (Sportsmax)