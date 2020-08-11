Former Magistrates, businessmen, others charged for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Two former magistrates, two businessmen, an attorney, and the Deputy Mayor of New Amsterdam were today charged for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Former Magistrate and Co-founder for the Federal United Party (FEDUP) Chandra Sohan; former Magistrate and President of the New Amsterdam Rotary Club Charlyn Artiga; Attorney at Law Ramesh Rajkumar; past President of the Rotary Club and contractor Rafeek Kassim; New Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Wainwright McIntosh; and businessman Kris Jagdeo are alleged to have breached the COVID-19 restrictions on July 29, in East Canje.

They all pleaded not guilty to the offence when they appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in a New Amsterdam court.

They were released on their own recognizance and will have to return to court on August 20.

The six were represented by Attorney Horatio Edmondson who said as far as he knows, some members of the Rotary Club were meeting to discuss the distribution of food hampers.

“That is the story of those that were present when the matter took place. The charges that were brought against them for violation of the curfew are all bad in law,” the lawyer stated.

Edmondson added that some of the persons charged were not in the jurisdiction at that time.

“[They were] not even in the County of Berbice when those charges were brought against them, so, I don’t know who is hunting my clients but we will get to the bottom of that.”