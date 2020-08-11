Rawle Lucas resigns from post as GPL Chair

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Rawle Lucas has resigned.

When contacted by this publication, Lucas confirmed that he stepped down from the post on August 7.

However, he did not reveal his reasons for resigning.

“I did that last Friday. I chose to resign, that’s all,” Lucas informed this publication.

Lucas was appointed as GPL Chairman in May 2019 by the former A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government. At the time, however, the government was in a caretaker status, having lost a no confidence motion in December 2018.

As such, it was not supposed to be engaged in political appointments or the signing of new contracts.

The former government nevertheless disregarded this convention. Lucas previously served as Chairman of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).