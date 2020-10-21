Russian companies are free to invest in Guyana – PM

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips this morning said that Guyana and Russia will look to improve their relationship by way of a multi-sectoral approach to business and development.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after he received a courtesy visit from Russian Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Alexander Kurmaz.

The two senior officials discussed mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

“Guyana is open for investment and Russian companies are free to approach us and invest in Guyana, whether it be in ICT, mining, or oil and gas. There are a lot of possibilities for investment from Russian companies” the Prime Minister noted.

With regards to education he stated that “Russia has always been a source of training for many Guyanese” and that the partnership will continue to grow.

Mr. Kurmaz said that among the areas discussed, were scholarships and cooperation between universities in agriculture and other sectors. The ambassador added that he expects the existing relationship to improve in the coming years.

“…It’s necessary to think about your children and future generations and we have discussed also, opportunities to boost the relations and have a multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries.”

A visa free agreement between Guyana and Russia was signed five years ago.

Since taking office, the Prime Minister has met with several diplomatic heads to encourage productive relationships. He has also lobbied for investment in Guyana, especially in the telecommunications sector, which was liberalised this month.