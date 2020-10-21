Home Affairs Ministry engages stakeholders on traffic congestion at Stabroek Market area

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday, held its first stakeholders’ meeting to address road traffic congestion in the Stabroek Market area.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn led the meeting with public transportation owners and representatives at St. Stanislaus College.

Benn was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Thomas; Advisor Mr. Harry Gill and Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Mr. Alfred Mentore.

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram; Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean; Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Marlon Gentle and other senior officers of the Guyana Police Force also attended the meeting.