Ruling pending in Gary Best’s causing-death trial

Former Army Chief-of-Staff Gary Best’s causing-death trial continued on Wednesday before City Magistrate Rondell Weever. The prosecution replied to a no-case submission presented by Best’s lawyer Nigel Hughes, who is asking that the charge against his client be dismissed. Magistrate Weever will rule on the no-case submission on December 3, 2020.

According to the first charge against Best, on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Greater Georgetown, he drove a motor vehicle, PRR 8182, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Jude Bentley, a former national cyclist.

It is further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he drove the motor vehicle while his blood alcohol level was 85 micrograms, above the legal limit. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

In relation to the causing-death charge, Best, an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), pleaded not guilty and was ordered to post $500,000 bail. In relation to the charge of driving under the influence, he was released on his own recognisance (self-bail).

As a condition of bail, Best was ordered to report to the Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters on specified dates until the completion of his trial.

Bentley, 41, was struck down and run over by the vehicle allegedly driven by Best on Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn in Georgetown.

Reports are that, at the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction. Investigators found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol. After the accident, Best was taken into custody, but later complained of feeling unwell. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted.

Best is a former Presidential Advisor under the David Granger Administration.