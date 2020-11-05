Berbice taxi driver, passengers robbed by armed bandits

Police in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are investigating an armed robbery perpetrated on a taxi driver and two passengers in which millions of dollars were taken away by two armed bandits.

The daring armed robbery occurred at about 06:00h on Tuesday when the taxi driver went to East Canje to pick up a package from someone to take to Georgetown.

Reports are that there were two women in the taxi who were passengers en route to Georgetown. The driver, who also operates a courier service, reportedly had millions of dollars in his possession when he was robbed. This publication was told that he was in the poorly lit street driving slowly after collecting the package when two armed men approached the car. One of them pointed a gun at him and ordered him to stop.

They then entered the car and instructed the driver to drive. He was directed to the East Coast Berbice Highway where, at Susannah village, they told him to turn onto the road which leads to the cemetery.

There he was robbed.

Reports are that the driver was gun butted several times as demands were made for the money in his possession.

The two passengers – one who was on her way for surgery at a private hospital in Georgetown, and the other who had an appointment with the US Embassy, were both relieved of their documents and other valuables.

INews understands that the woman who was on her way to the embassy pleaded with the bandits to return her documents as she was taking it to the embassy for her son. The bandits then returned the documents and made good their escape in the vicinity of the Susannah village cemetery.

Police have since launched an investigation