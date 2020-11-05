Installation of pumps from India begins today

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha today disclosed that a team of Indian nationals is here to ensure the pumps purchased to effectively drain water off the land, are installed correctly.

The team is expected to commence installation of the pumps on Thursday.

Minister Mustapha met the team of engineers, who will be installing nine new pumps in flood-prone areas along the coast. The team indicated that it will take a minimum of two weeks to install each pump, and installation will occur simultaneously with other stations.

The pumps will be placed at strategic areas in Den Amstel, Hope, Mora Point and Rose Hall. Pumps will also be placed at Princes Street, Sussex Street and Cowan Street in Georgetown.

During the meeting, Minister Mustapha stressed the importance of the undertaking.

“We need these pumps installed urgently. You see the current weather conditions and how the rains and flooding affect the daily operations of our citizens. We are depending on you to work swiftly,” he told the team.

Minister Mustapha pointed out that National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) was working to have them installed ahead of this year’s rainy season, but given the travel and other restrictions enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in the arrival of the team from India.

The Minister also visited several pump stations around the city and assessed the situation at areas in Kitty, affected by the heavy rainfall over the past two days.

“Our drainage system is geared to take off just around two- two and a half inches of water within a 24-hour period. So, when you look at that high intensity of rainfall which is almost five inches, then you will see how much stress that will put on our drainage system,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Engineers and senior personnel, the Minister said, are monitoring the situation across the country, as this weather is expected to continue into January.

Minister Mustapha noted that some areas across the coast became inundated, hence his ministry is “putting mechanisms in place and desilting all the outfalls around the country, as well as putting in additional pumps.”

He also urged residents to stop disposing garbage in the waterways.