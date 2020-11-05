UG slashes facilities fees by 50%

The University of Guyana has agreed to slash facilities fees for students for the academic year 2020/2021 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made to students by the University of Guyana Students Society (UGSS).

According to the organisation, the fees have been reduced from $50,000 to $25,000 following some four months of negotiations.

“By April, the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect us all as the need to reduce these effects began a series of relief packages and small financial aid distributions.

“As it became more evident that we may not return to campus in the near future, we approached the administration for a reduction in facilities fees,” the UGSS explained.

Due to the pandemic, UG had to close its doors to guarantee its students safety.

As a result, the institution has been administering classes to students virtually, by way of various online platforms, and has not had physical classes on its campuses since March.

Since then, students have been contending that since the facilities are closed, they should not be paying facility fees.