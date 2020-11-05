Brazilian national crushed to death by tractor

A Brazilian national of Baramita Village, North West District is now dead following an accident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 17:30hrs.

The victim, identified as Peu, was an occupant of a tractor being driven by another Brazilian national of the same community.

At the time of the accident, the tractor was ascending a hill at Baramita when it dropped in a pothole which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

As a result, the tractor toppled, causing the occupant to fall onto the roadway after which the tractor continued rolling down the hill and ran over the man’s head.

He was taken to the Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.