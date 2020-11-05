Woman attacks man with cutlass after he slapped her

A 24-year-old man of Logg Hill Village, Baramita, North West District was on Wednesday evening chopped about his body with a cutlass after he slapped a woman.

Deon Henry, a miner, was consuming alcohol at Logg Hill Village in the company of the woman when an argument ensued between them.

During the argument, the miner dealt the woman several slaps to her face.

The woman then armed herself with a cutlass dealt the man several chops about his body.

The man then went home and told his family what had transpired and they contacted a motorcycle and took him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was treated and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing