Relationship between Barbados and Guyana a model for CARICOM – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana and Barbados are working to create a success model for the Region that will focus heavily on mitigating aspects of climate change and on enhanced food security measures.

The Head of State made this assertion last evening as he addressed the attendees of the networking session hosted by GAICO Construction and General Services Inc. at Palm Court.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her delegation, several Guyanese Cabinet Ministers, members of the private sector and members of the diplomatic corps were also at the networking event.

“That is what we’re about; creating a common environment of trust that will ensure lasting sustainable relationships and economic opportunities for Barbados and Guyana. We want to build a model of success for the rest of CARICOM. That model of success must be able to address important issues and challenges we’re all facing, whether it’s climate change, whether it’s environmental issues, whether there’s water scarcity, food security, renewable energy.”

The President noted that it is also equally important to ensure mutual support so that the economies of both countries can withstand global shocks.

He assured that both countries are working to remove the bureaucratic obstacles in order to provide a policy framework to enhance cooperation and movement of products and people.

REGIONAL PROSPERITY

President Ali also reiterated that Guyana’s prosperity is CARICOM’s prosperity, but cautioned that the road ahead will not always be easy but will be made easier through strengthened partnerships.

“It’s not an easy road ahead, but it is a road that if you work together, and if we lead by example to show the people of both countries that we must work together, then it becomes an easier journey moving forward, and that is what we want to achieve at the level of leadership.”

The President pointed out that both countries will be advancing together with “many projects” in several areas including hospitality, food security, agricultural diversification and import substitution among others.

PRIVATE SECTOR COLLABORATION

On this note, the Guyanese Head of State assured that a safe space will be created for the private sector of both countries to collaborate.

“We’re going to work on creating a space and I want you to hear me and I want the private sector to listen. We are going to work on creating a space in which the Barbados private sector can also be part of this growth and development. We want to encourage you to do that.”

He reassured the gathering that Guyana’s local content legislation was never intended to lock anyone out, but rather to create a space for locals and to attract regional and international investors to work within that space to strengthen collective efforts. This he added will result in even growth and even development.

“What we want to do is to create an even platform, bringing opportunities to every segment of the population here and regionally, So that we can benefit together, grow together advance together. But we can only do so through collaboration and partnerships….”

ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY

The importance of building local capacity and ensuring greater connectivity between the two countries to advance the development of the tourism sectors in both countries was also highlighted.

“I want to assure you of our love and partnership. We are not only going to develop together … we can do this; we will do this, there is no other choice but for us to do this. But remember, it is not done through talk. It is not done through propaganda, it is not done through mischief, it is not done through distortion or manipulation of facts, it is done only through one thing—hard work on the ground every single day.”

The President also extended best wishes to the private sectors of both countries for a “fulfilling” week which he said will bring greater collaboration and partnership during their interactions at the International Energy Conference and Expo, which opens tomorrow at the Marriott Hotel.

In her remarks, Prime Minister Mottley said that through leadership, President Ali continues to be a shining light for cooperation and solidarity within the Caribbean and is the “greatest example of the success of the regional experiment”.

She added that the relationship which endures between the two countries is historic and that she intends to advance discussions with him on how to further improve connectivity between the two countries.

“Because believe you me, if we get the connectivity right, you all will do the rest of the heavy lifting … We have to get it right, both in terms of the movement of people as well as in terms of the movement of goods. This region cannot continue to be complaining about the absence of connectivity.”

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the next few days will afford stakeholders from both countries the opportunity to create a framework that will extend beyond Barbados and Guyana.