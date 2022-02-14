Caribbean Airlines’ 737-8 aircraft makes debut in Guyana

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, February 14, 2022. Caribbean Airlines’ 737-8 aircraft, 9Y-GUY, made its debut into Guyana today, when it operated BW 526 from Trinidad with onward service to New York. It was the first time that the new 160 seat aircraft was used on this route. On landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 3:09 p.m. the aircraft was welcomed by a water salute.

In commemorating the occasion, Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Madera stated: “Caribbean Airlines and Guyana continue to enjoy a longstanding and productive relationship, and since our start in 2007 we’ve provided consistent service to Guyana including daily non-stop flights between New York and Guyana with seamless connections throughout our network. Caribbean Airlines has the most extensive route system of all operators in the region and Guyana continues to be one of our most significant destinations. The introduction of the 737-8 into our jet fleet, resets and elevates our customer experience; and is the culmination of extensive research and data driven innovation to refresh the Caribbean Airlines brand.”

He continued: “Customers travelling to New York today will be in for a treat, as there will be giveaways on board and everyone will receive a goodie bag with special tokens of appreciation.”

The airline recently rolled out a campaign “REset Expectations” which is the overarching theme that underpins everything that is done at Caribbean Airlines to reinforce the authenticity of the Caribbean brand. Customers also have a suite of customizable pre-travel and on-board services available including:

Pre-order meals – authentic Caribbean food like doubles (bara and chick peas), bake and fish and other unique delicacies which can be reserved up to 36 hours before flight departure.

Caribbean Layaway – interest free layaway plan which allows customers travelling within a two to twelve-month period, the opportunity to pay for flights on a phased basis.

Your Space – economy passengers have the option to pay for the seat next to them, or the entire row, from as low as USD 20 depending on the route

Caribbean Upgrade – eligible passengers can bid to upgrade to Business Class and enjoy a more premium travel experience

The 737-8 aircraft will progressively enter into service throughout the Caribbean Airlines network, and the airline’s latest schedule is open for sale.

Caribbean Airlines maintains the highest levels of health safety protocols with Platinum certification by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying; and passengers can verify the travel requirements for their destinations using the Sherpa Tool, as well as book and pay for testing directly using the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App or via the website www.caribbean-airlines.com