Region 4 woman is latest COVID-19 death, 353 new infections

The Ministry of Health reported today that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This latest fatality is a 65-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died today. She was fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry.

With this, the death toll in Guyana from the pandemic has gone up to 1, 166.

Meanwhile, another 353 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total confirmed cases to 59,803.

Of that, however, some 11,543 are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are six other persons also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 47,094 persons have recovered after contracting the deadly virus.