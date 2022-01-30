President Ali, Cabinet Members join Berbice clean-up exercise

President Dr Irfaan Ali and three Cabinet Ministers this morning joined stakeholders in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) for a clean-up and beautification exercise.

The event, which also includes the planting of trees and clean-up activities in numerous communities, is a collaboration between the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), private sector representatives and residents.

The activity is part of the Head of State’s National Clean-up Campaign, which started earlier this month in Georgetown.

Since then, the President’s enthusiasm and drive to provide a clean, healthy and enabling environment that is litter-free has reverberated throughout the country, with other areas joining the activities.

Today’s comprehensive clean-up and beautification exercise saw participation by private citizens, a number of town council members and other stakeholders.

The President first stopped in Fort Ordinance, where he took part in a tree-planting activity.

When completed, over 50 trees will be planted along the Bridge Road on the eastern end of the Berbice Harbour Bridge.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Head of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong; representatives from Region Six including Regional Chairman, David Armogan and private sector members, are also taking part in the activities.

Meanwhile, the Head of State also visited the site for a proposed family-friendly recreational park at Corriverton Waterfront in Berbice.

He examined the plans for the park, which is geared to promote family time and a relaxing atmosphere for residents from communities around the area.

A similar project is also planned for New Amsterdam, which was also visited this afternoon by President Ali.