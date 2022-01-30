President Ali, Cabinet Members join Berbice clean-up exercise

President Irfaan Ali greeting volunteers at the Berbice cleanup exercise today

President Dr Irfaan Ali and three Cabinet Ministers this morning joined stakeholders in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) for a clean-up and beautification exercise.

The event, which also includes the planting of trees and clean-up activities in numerous communities, is a collaboration between the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), private sector representatives and residents.

Cleanup exercise in Berbice today

The activity is part of the Head of State’s National Clean-up Campaign, which started earlier this month in Georgetown.

Since then, the President’s enthusiasm and drive to provide a clean, healthy and enabling environment that is litter-free has reverberated throughout the country, with other areas joining the activities.

President Ali with his Cabinet Ministers, Region Six Chairman David Armogan and other stakeholders including GDF ranks

Today’s comprehensive clean-up and beautification exercise saw participation by private citizens, a number of town council members and other stakeholders.

The President first stopped in Fort Ordinance, where he took part in a tree-planting activity.
When completed, over 50 trees will be planted along the Bridge Road on the eastern end of the Berbice Harbour Bridge.
President Ali participating a tree-planting exercise in Berbice this morning
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar; Head of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong; representatives from Region Six including Regional Chairman, David Armogan and private sector members, are also taking part in the activities.
President Ali with his Cabinet Ministers in Berbice today
Meanwhile, the Head of State also visited the site for a proposed family-friendly recreational park at Corriverton Waterfront in Berbice.
He examined the plans for the park, which is geared to promote family time and a relaxing atmosphere for residents from communities around the area.
The Head of State looking at the plans for the waterfront recreational park in Berbice
A similar project is also planned for New Amsterdam, which was also visited this afternoon by President Ali.

