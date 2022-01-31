Holder’s last over 4-wicket haul leads West Indies to victory against England; takes Betaway T20 series 3-2

Kensington Oval, Barbados, went wild on this evening as West Indies defeated world number one-ranked England by 17 runs to clinch the five-match Betway T20I series 3-2.

Jason Holder took the spotlight as he claimed 5-27 including four wickets in four balls, to bowl England out for 162 in 19.5 overs.

Holder started the final with a no-ball but he redeemed himself, sending back Chris

Jordan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood. His performance secured him the Player of the Match and Player of Series awards – the latter for his 15-wickets.

Akeal Hosein also picked up his career-best of 4-30 runs from his four overs.

England’s top scorers were James Vince with 55 runs from 35 balls followed by Billings’ 41 from 28 balls.

Earlier in the match, West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted 169-4 from 20 overs. Captain Kieron Pollard top-scored with 41 from 25 followed by Rovman Powell’s 35 from 17 – both emerging not out at the end of the first innings.

Rashid was the top bowler for England with 2-17 in four overs while Liam Livingstone had 2-17 in three overs.