Reg.9 REO placed on bail, shooting was accidental – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced today that investigations have so far revealed that the Regional Executive Officer for Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) Karl Singh had accidentally shot a 25-year-old woman.

As such, the REO was placed on station bail and is expected to return to the Police tomorrow.

Further to the press release made earlier in relation to the shooting incident that occurred on July 20, 2021, at Lethem in which Gladys Emmanuel, a pharmacist of St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, was reportedly shot to her abdomen by Regional Executive Officer Karl Singh, further investigations conducted by the police have revealed that the shooting was allegedly accidental.

The suspect, who has been in police custody since his arrest, was today July 22, 2021, placed on bail and is to return to the police at Lethem tomorrow July 23, 2021.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.