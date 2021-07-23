Teen arrested after attempting to rob man under guise of selling cellphone

A 19-year-old lad of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown has been arrested after he attempted to rob a 27-year-old man at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 17:55hrs at LA Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara.

Police said the suspect had told the victim that he had a phone to sell, and the victim had gone to the location to conduct the transaction. The duo reportedly met on Facebook.

Upon arrival at the location, he saw the suspect playing pools in a Chinese restaurant.

The suspect then left the pools table and approached the victim, whipped out a handgun and ordered the man to hand over his money.

The suspect then pushed his hand into the victim’s pocket and relieved him of $10,000.

However, the victim held on to the suspect and a scuffle ensued, during which the suspect discharged a round from the firearm. The victim was unharmed.

At this point, the suspect ran on to the public road but was then apprehended by the victim who took away his gun.

The police were subsequently summoned and the suspect was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.