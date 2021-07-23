25-Y-O man in custody for raping teen

A 25-year-old man is now in Police custody after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in April 2021.

The incident occurred in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Based on information released by the Police, the teenager was at a local store when the suspect demanded sex from her. She refused but he persisted and overpowered her.

The man ended up raping the teen before making his escape.

A Police report was filed on Thursday (July 22, 2021) and the suspect was subsequently apprehended.

He is currently in custody as investigations continue.