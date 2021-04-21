Queen’s College suspends classes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Queen’s College has suspended classes for two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

The secondary educational institution was opened to students from Forms 4 to 6.

INews understands that parents were informed today of the positive Covid-19 case and parents were asked to immediately collect their children from the institution.

The school will be closed from today for 14 days to allow for sanitisation.

The worker who tested positive has since been isolated and preparations are being made for persons who were in contact with the individual to get tested.

In the meantime, parents and students are advised that the current half day timetable via virtual classes will be used to facilitate learning.