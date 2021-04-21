Parliament Building to be closed for sanitisation

The Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs has announced that the Public Buildings will be closed to visitors and Members of Parliament to allow for sanitisation of the building and the compound.

“As such, no one will be allowed within the confines of the office during this time,” a statement from the Parliament Office said.

It will be closed on Friday, April 23.

The statement further noted that the Parliament Office will maintain a skeleton staff to minimise contact until the environment is deemed safe for members of the general public and Members of Parliament.