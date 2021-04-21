Over 100,000 persons receive 1st jab of Covid vaccine to date – Dr Anthony

More than 100,000 persons have received their first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine since the immunisation programme began in February 2021.

This is according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony during today’s update on the situation in Guyana.

“We have met a milestone as of yesterday because we have exceeded 100,000 doses – 100,000 persons receiving their first doses. This is across Guyana,” he revealed.

A pharmacist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Brinnet Bernarai became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine on February 11.

The local immunisation initiative began following the donation of 3000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados.

To date, the Guyana Government has worked tirelessly to secure vaccines for its population. In addition to receiving vaccines under the COVAX mechanism, Guyana received vaccines directly from India (AstraZeneca) and China (Sinopharm).

The Guyana Government also purchased 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

The Health Minister had lauded all stakeholders for making the country’s immunisation campaign a success.

“We have had people coming out and our people going into villages. So I think the health workers who have been on this vaccination campaign have done a remarkable job for us to achieve this milestone. So I want to commend them for the job they’ve done so far,” Dr Anthony said.

“But we still have a long way to go to go to ensure that all adult Guyanese and other persons living in Guyana receive their jab,” he added.